In Uniform by bkbinthecity
In Uniform

This volunteer was dressed as a member of 149th Battalion which came out of Edmonton and played a crucial role in many of the major battles of WWI.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Diana ace
Such a lovely shot and scene.
November 8th, 2024  
