90 / 365
In Uniform
This volunteer was dressed as a member of 149th Battalion which came out of Edmonton and played a crucial role in many of the major battles of WWI.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
soldier
uniform
military
Diana
ace
Such a lovely shot and scene.
November 8th, 2024
