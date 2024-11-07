Previous
Up In Arms by bkbinthecity
90 / 365

Up In Arms

One of the many displays included this one showing off the main rifle used in WWI not only by Canadian soldiers but by other countries as well
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise