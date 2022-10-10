Previous
A Beautiful Day by bkbinthecity
Photo 4057

A Beautiful Day

Today was cold windy and rainy so I am posting a picture l took yesterday of the grounds that are church is located on
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1111% complete

Lyndie
Beautiful colours in the leaves
October 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
Love those beautiful tress and the curvy path.
October 11th, 2022  
Christina ace
Lovely colours in those trees!
October 11th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Beautiful light and colour in those trees
October 11th, 2022  
