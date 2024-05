National Tourism Day....California 1978

I learned that today is National Tourism Day. So l decided to take the next few days and share places l have traveled over the years. I am starting with some pictures taken while I was still in high school.

During Spring Break our family took a trip to California.

1. Top picture Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. This was the first seeing it.



2. Bottom left myself and my brother Kevin showing off at Universal Studios.



3. Taken from the tram During our tour of Universal Studios.