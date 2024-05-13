Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4643
National Tourism Day 7.....Banff National Park
In 2008 we celebrated our 25th Wedding Anniversary. Part of the celebration included some time in Banff National Park.
The top picture is the Banff Springs Hotel. The middle is Lake Louise and the bottom is the Chateau Lake Louise
13th May 2024
13th May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4643
photos
324
followers
532
following
1272% complete
View this month »
4636
4637
4638
4639
4640
4641
4642
4643
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
landscape
,
hotel
,
architecture
,
building
,
lake
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close