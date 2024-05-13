Previous
National Tourism Day 7.....Banff National Park by bkbinthecity
Photo 4643

National Tourism Day 7.....Banff National Park

In 2008 we celebrated our 25th Wedding Anniversary. Part of the celebration included some time in Banff National Park.
The top picture is the Banff Springs Hotel. The middle is Lake Louise and the bottom is the Chateau Lake Louise
13th May 2024 13th May 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1272% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise