Previous
Photo 4642
National Tourism Day 6.....London 1990
One more selection of pictures taken from our time in London so many years ago
12th May 2024
12th May 24
4
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
london
,
england
Suzanne
ace
Great memory collage
May 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
Another great collage of these iconic sights.
May 13th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Love seeing what people were wearing 34 years ago!
May 13th, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely collage.
May 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
