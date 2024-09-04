Sign up
Previous
26 / 365
Adding Colour To The Avenue
Came across this brightly colored power box while walking along Jasper Avenue
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
2
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4806
photos
316
followers
508
following
7% complete
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
24
4752
25
25
4753
26
26
4754
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
31st August 2024 5:01pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
colours
,
bright
,
artwork
Diana
ace
Beautiful find and capture, such a lovely colourful mural.
September 5th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Super pops of colour!
September 5th, 2024
