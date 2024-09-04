Previous
Adding Colour To The Avenue by bkbinthecity
26 / 365

Adding Colour To The Avenue

Came across this brightly colored power box while walking along Jasper Avenue
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful find and capture, such a lovely colourful mural.
September 5th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Super pops of colour!
September 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise