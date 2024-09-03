Previous
Private Party by bkbinthecity
25 / 365

Private Party

This is the Pendennis Hotel which has recently been renovated and can now be used for special events. As you can see there was something going on
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
6% complete

Heather ace
It has a nice rooftop terrace! Fav
September 3rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
September 3rd, 2024  
