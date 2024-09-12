Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
34 / 365
Just A Glimpse
For over a century this church has been a community landmark. Originally the Knox Presbyterian today it is home to the Knox Free Evangelical Church
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4830
photos
317
followers
506
following
9% complete
View this month »
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
Latest from all albums
32
4760
33
33
4761
34
34
4762
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
9th September 2024 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
architecture
,
building
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful church, I love the window
September 13th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely red brick building , standing proud for all to see
September 13th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
It is a stunning building
September 13th, 2024
Lesley
ace
I love its tower. Very nice building.
September 13th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lovely building, the trees shape are lovely too
September 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close