Just A Glimpse by bkbinthecity
34 / 365

Just A Glimpse

For over a century this church has been a community landmark. Originally the Knox Presbyterian today it is home to the Knox Free Evangelical Church
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
Lovely shot of this beautiful church, I love the window
September 13th, 2024  
Such a lovely red brick building , standing proud for all to see
September 13th, 2024  
It is a stunning building
September 13th, 2024  
I love its tower. Very nice building.
September 13th, 2024  
Lovely building, the trees shape are lovely too
September 13th, 2024  
