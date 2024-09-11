Previous
The Bell Is Ringing by bkbinthecity
The Bell Is Ringing

On the Plaza sits this replica of the original bell tower that would ring out when the call to duty was needed for the firefighters in Old Strathcona
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Photo Details

