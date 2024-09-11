Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
33 / 365
The Bell Is Ringing
On the Plaza sits this replica of the original bell tower that would ring out when the call to duty was needed for the firefighters in Old Strathcona
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4827
photos
318
followers
507
following
9% complete
View this month »
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Latest from all albums
31
4759
32
32
4760
33
33
4761
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
9th September 2024 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tower
,
bell
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close