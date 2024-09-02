Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
24 / 365
The Birthday Girl
Taken on Mom's 80th Birthday. She didn't want a huge celebration that year. So it was dinner with just family and a couple of close friends
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4800
photos
316
followers
509
following
6% complete
View this month »
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Latest from all albums
22
4750
23
23
4751
24
24
4752
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Album 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
birthday
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close