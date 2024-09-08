Sign up
30 / 365
Looking Up
This is one of Edmonton's newer office towers in the downtown area. When they built it they included the old James Ramsey Department Store Building
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4818
photos
318
followers
508
following
8% complete
View this month »
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
31st August 2024 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
office
,
downtown
,
architecture
,
building
,
tower
,
edmonton
Jessica Eby
ace
That's cool, I like when they manage to incorporate the old building into whatever new thing is going up!
September 9th, 2024
