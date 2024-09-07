Sign up
Previous
29 / 365
Hanging Out With Friends
Here l am with my friends. Dave in the top and Larry in the bottom. By the smiles on our faces you can tell we were happy with the result
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4815
photos
318
followers
508
following
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
27
4755
28
28
4756
29
29
4757
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Album 2
Tags
football
,
friends
,
game
Diana
ace
Lovely shots, you sure must have enjoyed the game.
September 8th, 2024
