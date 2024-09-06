Sign up
Previous
28 / 365
A Great Slogan
These words have been on the side of this building for quite sometime. I don't mind taking a risk every once I awhile depending on the situation so l rather enjoy this building
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
2
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
office
,
architecture
,
building
,
tower
Casablanca
ace
Great slogan!
September 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot, Lovely building and great slogan.
September 7th, 2024
