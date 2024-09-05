Sign up
27 / 365
27 / 365
Taking A Snooze
While taking a picture of the Robert Burns statue l noticed this pigeon perched on the base enjoying a bit of a snooze. I couldn't help but take a picture
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album 3
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
31st August 2024 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
pigeon
Rick
ace
Great capture. Lucky, it didn't fall off the statue. :-)
September 6th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Catching those z'sssssss wherever and whenever you can!
September 6th, 2024
