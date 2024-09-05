Previous
Taking A Snooze by bkbinthecity
27 / 365

Taking A Snooze

While taking a picture of the Robert Burns statue l noticed this pigeon perched on the base enjoying a bit of a snooze. I couldn't help but take a picture


5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
7% complete

Rick ace
Great capture. Lucky, it didn't fall off the statue. :-)
September 6th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Catching those z'sssssss wherever and whenever you can!
September 6th, 2024  
