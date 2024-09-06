Previous
A Different Perspective by bkbinthecity
A Different Perspective

This the McCleod building opened in 1915and has seen many different uses over the years. I have taken pictures of it before but decided on a slightly different approach this time
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Casablanca ace
Nice pov
September 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great pov and light !
September 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful pov and light, love the clouds too.
September 7th, 2024  
