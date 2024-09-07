Previous
On Field Action by bkbinthecity
29 / 365

On Field Action

A shot of he two teams going head to head at Commonwealth Stadium
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great action shot. there seems to be quite a crowd.
September 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise