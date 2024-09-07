Sign up
Previous
29 / 365
On Field Action
A shot of he two teams going head to head at Commonwealth Stadium
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4815
photos
318
followers
508
following
7% complete
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
27
4755
28
28
4756
29
29
4757
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
7th September 2024 7:08pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
football
,
field
,
game
,
stadium
Diana
ace
Great action shot. there seems to be quite a crowd.
September 8th, 2024
