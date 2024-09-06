Previous
Light Rail Transit by bkbinthecity
Photo 4756

Light Rail Transit

Otherwise known ad the LRT. All of the latest expansion has the train above ground. This station has Churchill Square on one side and the main library on the other. A couple of other downtown shots in my other two albums.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Casablanca ace
Nice to see another city's style of transportation. I am so used to the London tube network.
September 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
How fabulous it looks, love the colour combination.
September 7th, 2024  
