Previous
Photo 4756
Light Rail Transit
Otherwise known ad the LRT. All of the latest expansion has the train above ground. This station has Churchill Square on one side and the main library on the other. A couple of other downtown shots in my other two albums.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
31st August 2024 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
downtown
,
transit
,
edmonton
Casablanca
ace
Nice to see another city's style of transportation. I am so used to the London tube network.
September 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
How fabulous it looks, love the colour combination.
September 7th, 2024
