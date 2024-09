Remembering Mom

Today would have been my Mom's 87th Birthday. So l put this collage together of a few pictures.

Top left going clockwise



1. Mom with her two sisters. Mom is the youngest.

2. This portrait was taken in 1954.

3. This picture was taken by a street photographer after she had moved to Calgary, AB

4. Her graduation picture from her training as a nurse.



A couple of more pictures in my other two albums