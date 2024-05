National Tourism Day. 2......California 1987

Today we jump ahead a few years from yesterday's post in 1978 to 1987.

Melody and were volunteering with a group that hosted an after school club at a local high-school. During Spring Break we offered a trip to California. I was one of the Chaperones. Melody was in college at the time and was in the middle of exams so she couldn't come along.

Today's pictures are

1. Top left the San Francisco Bay.



2. Top right the Log Ride at Knotts Berry Farm.



3. Bottom left the Jungle Cruise at Disneyland.



4. Bottom right Tomorrowland in Disneyland.