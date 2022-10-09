Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4056
The Other View
My last picture with my bridge series. This is the view looking east from the bridge. That is Edmonton's Accidental Beach. It formed a few years ago on its own.
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4056
photos
358
followers
396
following
1111% complete
View this month »
4049
4050
4051
4052
4053
4054
4055
4056
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
5th October 2022 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
valley
,
edmonton
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Pretty view- there must be a pretty strong current there.
October 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close