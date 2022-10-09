Previous
The Other View by bkbinthecity
Photo 4056

The Other View

My last picture with my bridge series. This is the view looking east from the bridge. That is Edmonton's Accidental Beach. It formed a few years ago on its own.
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1111% complete

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Pretty view- there must be a pretty strong current there.
October 10th, 2022  
