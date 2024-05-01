Sign up
Photo 4631
A Piece Of The Past
A few days ago l posted a picture MacEwan University. On the same sight once stood Alberta College. When that building was torn down someone decided to preserve the archway from the College
1st May 2024
1st May 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
27th April 2024 6:02pm
Tags
college
,
architecture
,
building
,
ruins
