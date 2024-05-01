Previous
A Piece Of The Past by bkbinthecity
A Piece Of The Past

A few days ago l posted a picture MacEwan University. On the same sight once stood Alberta College. When that building was torn down someone decided to preserve the archway from the College
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
