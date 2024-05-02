Previous
Colours In The Sky by bkbinthecity
Colours In The Sky

We had a good rainstorm and this was the result. Hopefully we get more as it is very dry here
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diane ace
Beautiful rainbow!
May 3rd, 2024  
