Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4633
Just Sitting There
We went and out and did our taxes today. I know we were three days late. As we were coming out of the office l saw this car sitting there.I knew it was just waiting for me to take a picture
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4633
photos
328
followers
536
following
1269% complete
View this month »
4626
4627
4628
4629
4630
4631
4632
4633
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
3rd May 2024 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
old
,
vehicles
Lynda Parker
What a gorgeous car. They don't make them like that anymore. A really beautiful classic.
May 4th, 2024
Diane
ace
Great classic car!
May 4th, 2024
Rick
ace
Neat looking old car. Great shot.
May 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close