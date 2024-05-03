Previous
Just Sitting There by bkbinthecity
Photo 4633

Just Sitting There

We went and out and did our taxes today. I know we were three days late. As we were coming out of the office l saw this car sitting there.I knew it was just waiting for me to take a picture
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1269% complete

Photo Details

Lynda Parker
What a gorgeous car. They don't make them like that anymore. A really beautiful classic.
May 4th, 2024  
Diane ace
Great classic car!
May 4th, 2024  
Rick ace
Neat looking old car. Great shot.
May 4th, 2024  
