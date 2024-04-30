Previous
Read All About It by bkbinthecity
Photo 4630

Read All About It

Located across the street from McDougall United is the Edmonton Journal Building.
The Journal started in 1908 and is still going strong.this is the second Building on this site with a portion of the original building preserved on the inside
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1268% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Interesting….
May 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise