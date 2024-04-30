Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4630
Read All About It
Located across the street from McDougall United is the Edmonton Journal Building.
The Journal started in 1908 and is still going strong.this is the second Building on this site with a portion of the original building preserved on the inside
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4630
photos
328
followers
536
following
1268% complete
View this month »
4623
4624
4625
4626
4627
4628
4629
4630
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
27th April 2024 5:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
newspaper
Bill Davidson
Interesting….
May 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close