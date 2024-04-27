Downtown Architecture

So after running an errand today l decided to take some pictures downtown. Here we have MacEwan University which originally was Alberta College. Behind it is the Telus Tower which was originally Edmonton Telephones. At that time the 33rd floor was Vista 33 which was a public observation deck offering amazing views of Edmonton. It also had a historic telephone museum.

Sadly there is no longer an observation deck. The Museum still exists in a different location. Behind the Telus Tower is a small portion of the Fairmont Hotel MacDonald