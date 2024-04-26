Previous
Out For A Walk by bkbinthecity
Photo 4626

Out For A Walk

With the beautiful weather Melody's parents decided they wanted to go for a walk. So we took them to the Victoria Promenade. They really enjoyed themselves.
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1267% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Lovely shot. The light was beautiful too.
April 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise