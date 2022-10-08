Previous
The View From The Bridge by bkbinthecity
Photo 4055

The View From The Bridge

Continuing with pictures from my series on Edmonton's newest Bridge. Here is the view from the Bridge looking west towards downtown
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details

Jessica Eby
Great view! Is that one building actually pink or is it just a trick of the light?
October 9th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Nice view
October 9th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Love this view
October 9th, 2022  
Rick ace
Cool capture of the skyline.
October 9th, 2022  
