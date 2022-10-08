Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4055
The View From The Bridge
Continuing with pictures from my series on Edmonton's newest Bridge. Here is the view from the Bridge looking west towards downtown
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4055
photos
358
followers
396
following
1110% complete
View this month »
4048
4049
4050
4051
4052
4053
4054
4055
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
5th October 2022 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
river
,
skyline
,
valley
,
cityscape
,
edmonton
Jessica Eby
Great view! Is that one building actually pink or is it just a trick of the light?
October 9th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice view
October 9th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Love this view
October 9th, 2022
Rick
ace
Cool capture of the skyline.
October 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close