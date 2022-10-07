Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4054
The Artwork
Continuing with pictures of the newest Bridge in Edmonton. As you can see there are numerous pieces of artwork on the bridge. Over 400 pieces by mostly Indigenous artists are featured on this bridge for everyone to enjoy
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4054
photos
359
followers
396
following
1110% complete
View this month »
4047
4048
4049
4050
4051
4052
4053
4054
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
5th October 2022 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
artwork
,
edmonton
Dixie Goode
ace
This is cool. A friend of mine was chosen to contribute to something similar here, a bridge with murals.
https://www.northcoastjournal.com/humboldt/murals-under-the-bridge/Content?oid=24324139
October 8th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Great pov!
October 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close