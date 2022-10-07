Previous
The Artwork by bkbinthecity
Photo 4054

The Artwork

Continuing with pictures of the newest Bridge in Edmonton. As you can see there are numerous pieces of artwork on the bridge. Over 400 pieces by mostly Indigenous artists are featured on this bridge for everyone to enjoy
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Dixie Goode ace
This is cool. A friend of mine was chosen to contribute to something similar here, a bridge with murals. https://www.northcoastjournal.com/humboldt/murals-under-the-bridge/Content?oid=24324139
October 8th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Great pov!
October 8th, 2022  
