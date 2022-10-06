Previous
The Walkway by bkbinthecity
The Walkway

Continuing with pictures of Edmonton's new bridge. This the section that allows for pedestrians and cyclists. When l was there it was a very cold and windy day so not to many people were out
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Diane ace
What great POV and leading lines! Fav
October 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture of this amazing bridge, love the shape and lines.
October 7th, 2022  
Christine Sztukowski
Love the frame
October 7th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Wow! Great perspective
October 7th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Neat pov, leading line and vanishing point
October 7th, 2022  
