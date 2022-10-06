Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4053
The Walkway
Continuing with pictures of Edmonton's new bridge. This the section that allows for pedestrians and cyclists. When l was there it was a very cold and windy day so not to many people were out
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4053
photos
359
followers
396
following
1110% complete
View this month »
4046
4047
4048
4049
4050
4051
4052
4053
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
5th October 2022 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
edmonton
Diane
ace
What great POV and leading lines! Fav
October 7th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture of this amazing bridge, love the shape and lines.
October 7th, 2022
Christine Sztukowski
Love the frame
October 7th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Wow! Great perspective
October 7th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Neat pov, leading line and vanishing point
October 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close