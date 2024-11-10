Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
93 / 365
The Last Post
Every year this gentleman participate in this service by playing The Last Post which is then followed by two minutes of silence . He the finishes by performing the Rouse.
All in all it is always a very moving service
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5007
photos
314
followers
492
following
25% complete
View this month »
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
Latest from all albums
91
4819
92
92
4820
93
93
4821
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
10th November 2024 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
post
,
sunday
,
trumpet
,
last
,
remembrance
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and tribute.
November 11th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Very moving and a nice image.
November 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close