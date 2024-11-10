Previous
The Last Post by bkbinthecity
Every year this gentleman participate in this service by playing The Last Post which is then followed by two minutes of silence . He the finishes by performing the Rouse.
All in all it is always a very moving service
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
Lovely capture and tribute.
November 11th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Very moving and a nice image.
November 11th, 2024  
