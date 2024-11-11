Previous
Lest We Forget 3 by bkbinthecity
94 / 365

Lest We Forget 3

One last picture from today's Remembrance Day Service. This shows of the Cenotaph as well as the flags at Half Mast
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise