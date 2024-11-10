Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
93 / 365
O Canada
This member of the Royal Canadian Legion carried in the Canadian Flag as we sang the national anthem. After placing it in the stand he remained at attention saluting the flag until the anthem was completed
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5007
photos
314
followers
492
following
25% complete
View this month »
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
Latest from all albums
91
4819
92
92
4820
93
93
4821
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
10th November 2024 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flag
,
national
,
anthem
,
canadian
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this moving scene.
November 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close