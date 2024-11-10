Previous
O Canada by bkbinthecity
93 / 365

O Canada

This member of the Royal Canadian Legion carried in the Canadian Flag as we sang the national anthem. After placing it in the stand he remained at attention saluting the flag until the anthem was completed
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this moving scene.
November 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise