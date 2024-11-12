Sign up
Previous
95 / 365
In My Happy Place
For those who have followed my project for awhile know how much l love Starbucks and today l am very happy because they have brought out their Christmas menu.
Check out album 3 for my purchase
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5013
photos
314
followers
492
following
26% complete
View this month »
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
Latest from all albums
93
4821
94
94
4822
95
95
4823
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
8th November 2024 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
starbucks
,
shop
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
How fabulous, a few months ago they opened a branch in our local mall! I will go and check it out 😋
November 13th, 2024
