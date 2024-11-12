Previous
In My Happy Place by bkbinthecity
95 / 365

In My Happy Place

For those who have followed my project for awhile know how much l love Starbucks and today l am very happy because they have brought out their Christmas menu.
Check out album 3 for my purchase
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
How fabulous, a few months ago they opened a branch in our local mall! I will go and check it out 😋
November 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise