Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4823
In The Lounge
Yesterday's Remembrance Day Service was outside and it was a rather cold day due to a strong wind.
So afterwards I made my way tobthe Confederation Lounge at the Hotel MacDonald for a hot chocolate and a snack. More pictures in my other two albums
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5013
photos
314
followers
492
following
1321% complete
View this month »
4816
4817
4818
4819
4820
4821
4822
4823
Latest from all albums
93
4821
94
94
4822
95
95
4823
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
11th November 2024 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hotel
,
lounge
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
That seems like a good choice, it looks very comfortable.
November 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close