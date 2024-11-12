Previous
My Purchase by bkbinthecity
My Purchase

So here is what l chose. The lemon loaf is a regular item but my drink was my first Peppermint Hot Chocolate of the season
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Photo Details

Diana ace
That sounds delicious, I doubt we get it here.
November 13th, 2024  
