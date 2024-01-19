Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4525
The Setting Sun
Well Melody's Dad is back home. Today l am posting a picture l took yesterday from his room as we got a glimpse of the sunset
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4525
photos
331
followers
442
following
1239% complete
View this month »
4518
4519
4520
4521
4522
4523
4524
4525
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
18th January 2024 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
winter
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot.
January 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close