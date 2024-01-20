Previous
Chiseled Ice Competition by bkbinthecity
Photo 4526

Chiseled Ice Competition

This evening we made our way downtown to check out the ice sculptures at a new ice competition. It was located in the ICE District. Over the next few days I will post a few more pictures
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Lynda Parker
What a stunning piece!
January 21st, 2024  
