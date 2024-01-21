Sign up
Previous
Photo 4527
Chiseled Ice Competition 2
Here is the second ice sculpture. This one is a bull rider being thrown from a bull. A connection to Edmonton's past as Edmonton hosted the Canadian Finals Rodeo for many years from 1974-2021
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
3
2
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4527
photos
331
followers
442
following
1240% complete
4520
4521
4522
4523
4524
4525
4526
4527
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
20th January 2024 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
and
,
ice
,
bull
,
sculpture
,
rider
,
rodeo
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
January 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
January 21st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
A wonderful ice creation!
January 21st, 2024
