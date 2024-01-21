Previous
Chiseled Ice Competition 2 by bkbinthecity
Chiseled Ice Competition 2

Here is the second ice sculpture. This one is a bull rider being thrown from a bull. A connection to Edmonton's past as Edmonton hosted the Canadian Finals Rodeo for many years from 1974-2021
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
January 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
January 21st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
A wonderful ice creation!
January 21st, 2024  
