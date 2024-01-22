Previous
Chiseled Ice Competition 3. Sharks by bkbinthecity
Chiseled Ice Competition 3. Sharks

Here is day three of my pictures from a recent Ice Sculpture competition. This one shows off a couple of sharks swimming around
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
The Moose
Wow. That's pretty amazing. Nice capture.
January 23rd, 2024  
Thom Mitchell
Very cool! We have friends who live in Edmonton. (They lived in Carbondale for a time. She worked at a day care facility while he was in graduate school; they would babysit our now-grown children … and bring their laundry to since they were renters, but I digress.) They visited from Edmonton once in late December. Upon seeing the water fountain in our small, artificial fish pond, he remarked, “Oh look; running water.” :)
January 23rd, 2024  
winghong_ho
Lovely shot.
January 23rd, 2024  
