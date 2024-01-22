Sign up
Previous
Photo 4528
Chiseled Ice Competition 3. Sharks
Here is day three of my pictures from a recent Ice Sculpture competition. This one shows off a couple of sharks swimming around
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
3
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Tags
ice
,
sculpture
,
sharks
The Moose
Wow. That's pretty amazing. Nice capture.
January 23rd, 2024
Thom Mitchell
Very cool! We have friends who live in Edmonton. (They lived in Carbondale for a time. She worked at a day care facility while he was in graduate school; they would babysit our now-grown children … and bring their laundry to since they were renters, but I digress.) They visited from Edmonton once in late December. Upon seeing the water fountain in our small, artificial fish pond, he remarked, “Oh look; running water.” :)
January 23rd, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely shot.
January 23rd, 2024
