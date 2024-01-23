Sign up
Photo 4529
Chiseled Ice Competition 4
Day four of the ice sculpture competition. I trust you have been enjoying them
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
9
2
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4529
photos
331
followers
442
following
1240% complete
Tags
ice
,
edmonton
,
sculptures
Bill Davidson
Wonderful….
January 24th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
I'm surprised that little alien stays intact!
January 24th, 2024
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
I'd love to see one of these.
January 24th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Very good
January 24th, 2024
John
ace
Wow! That is amazing! Well spotted!
January 24th, 2024
haskar
ace
Beautiful ice sculpture.
January 24th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Fantastic ice sculpture.
January 24th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Fabulous
January 24th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
These sculptors have amazing skills! good shot!
January 24th, 2024
