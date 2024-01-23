Previous
Chiseled Ice Competition 4 by bkbinthecity
Photo 4529

Chiseled Ice Competition 4

Day four of the ice sculpture competition. I trust you have been enjoying them
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Bill Davidson
Wonderful….
January 24th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
I'm surprised that little alien stays intact!
January 24th, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
I'd love to see one of these.
January 24th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Very good
January 24th, 2024  
John ace
Wow! That is amazing! Well spotted!
January 24th, 2024  
haskar ace
Beautiful ice sculpture.
January 24th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Fantastic ice sculpture.
January 24th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Fabulous
January 24th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
These sculptors have amazing skills! good shot!
January 24th, 2024  
