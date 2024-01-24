Previous
Chiseled Ice Competition 5 by bkbinthecity
Chiseled Ice Competition 5

Day 5 of these ice sculptures. I truly am inspired by the talent of this artists
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Babs ace
What an intricate design
January 25th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Amazing
January 25th, 2024  
