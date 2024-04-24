Sign up
Photo 4624
Way Up and Way Down
I was running an errand yesterday and this was across the street. So after l finished l decided to take some pictures. I am not sure what they are building but I believe it will be quite tall when it is done
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4624
photos
328
followers
539
following
1266% complete
Photo Details
Tags
construction
,
building
eDorre
ace
Cool building shots
April 25th, 2024
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, the foundation sure seems to be deep.
April 25th, 2024
