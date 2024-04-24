Previous
Way Up and Way Down by bkbinthecity
Photo 4624

I was running an errand yesterday and this was across the street. So after l finished l decided to take some pictures. I am not sure what they are building but I believe it will be quite tall when it is done
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
eDorre ace
Cool building shots
April 25th, 2024  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, the foundation sure seems to be deep.
April 25th, 2024  
