Gallery One by bkbinthecity
9 / 365

Gallery One

Here are some pictures from Gallery 1 inside the Art Gallery of Alberta. From the top left going clockwise.

1. The name of the exhibit.
2. A portion of Gallery 1
3. Trafalgar Square London. The date on this piece is unknown.
4. Buffalo Stampede date 1882
Corinne C ace
Beautiful art
August 19th, 2024  
