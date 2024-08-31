Sign up
22 / 365
On The Grounds
Here is another picture taken on the Legislative Grounds with a different view of the Legislative Building
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
landscape
,
architecture
,
building
,
legislative
