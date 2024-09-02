Previous
Mom and the Kids by bkbinthecity
24 / 365

Mom and the Kids

This was taken on yet another birthday celebration. It was held at my youngest sisters house. On this occasion all five of us kids were there so it was a perfect opportunity to get a family portrait
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
