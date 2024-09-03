Previous
Sitting Vacant by bkbinthecity
25 / 365

Sitting Vacant

One of many buildings located on East Jasper Avenue that are currently sitting vacant and as you can see it is for sale or for lease
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Heather ace
Do you think this will be bought for condo development, Brian? That's what's happening in Toronto- it's awful! I like your shot in b/w- it really works to give a vintage feeling! Fav
September 3rd, 2024  
