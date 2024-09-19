Previous
Ghostly by bkbinthecity
41 / 365

Ghostly

In the Old Warehouse District in downtown Edmonton are a number of old buildings that have been preserved including some with old painted signs on the sides
19th September 2024 19th Sep 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
I love these red brick buildings
September 20th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
I love when they keep this old lettering. Looks great!
September 20th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous Street Shot.
September 20th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Very nice that they haven't put murals over top.
September 20th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
I like to see those old buildings. It preserves a piece of history
September 20th, 2024  
winghong_ho
I like the preserved historical buildings in the cities.
September 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise