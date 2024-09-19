Sign up
Previous
41 / 365
Neon Signs
I have featured this before. An outdoor Neon Sign Museum. All of these signs at one time or another hung on businesses around the city. Now they have been restored and hang on the side of this building downtown
19th September 2024
19th Sep 24
5
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4851
photos
316
followers
508
following
11% complete
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
39
4767
40
40
4768
41
41
4769
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album 2
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
16th September 2024 7:08pm
Tags
signs
,
downtown
,
museum
,
neon
,
edmonton
LManning (Laura)
ace
You’ve got to love the neon! A great project to preserve these.
September 20th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
That would be an amazing night shot if they are lit up.
September 20th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Very cool to see the neon signs all down the block.
September 20th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
That's an interesting idea to preserve the past
September 20th, 2024
winghong_ho
Interesting to see these.
September 20th, 2024
