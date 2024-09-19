Previous
Neon Signs
41 / 365

Neon Signs

I have featured this before. An outdoor Neon Sign Museum. All of these signs at one time or another hung on businesses around the city. Now they have been restored and hang on the side of this building downtown
19th September 2024

LManning (Laura) ace
You’ve got to love the neon! A great project to preserve these.
September 20th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
That would be an amazing night shot if they are lit up.
September 20th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Very cool to see the neon signs all down the block.
September 20th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
That's an interesting idea to preserve the past
September 20th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Interesting to see these.
September 20th, 2024  
