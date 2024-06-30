Sign up
230 / 365
Advertising done right
This is advertising for the new experience on the Top of the Rock where you can recreate the famous photo of the construction workers sitting on the beam.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
Tags
car
,
construction
,
ad
,
workers
